LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule for March 5 through March 13

LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community vaccine clinics to support Northwest Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. To date, LSU Health Shreveport has administered over 30,000 vaccines as the first large-scale vaccine clinic in Louisiana. All locations are drive-thru vaccination sites.



LSU Health Shreveport in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Region 7 is offering a vaccine site at 2627 Linwood Avenue exclusively for Louisiana educators (public, private and parochial), K-12 support staff, and day care workers. In an effort to minimize wait times, this specific group should pre-register at https://redcap.link/NWLAEducators. No appointments are provided or needed to receive the vaccine but pre-registration is requested. All individuals should an ID, proof of working as a teacher or support staff such as their W-2, pay stub, or badge, and insurance information.



The list of those now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine includes pregnant women and residents with qualifying health conditions age 55-64. Individuals ages 55-64 must have at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination. Qualifying health conditions are listed on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, several heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes. Residents in the new age range will be able to indicate their pre-existing condition(s) when pre-registering at www.lsuhs.edu.



The following groups remain eligible for vaccination: Residents age 65 and older; dialysis providers and patients; health care and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group.



While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, particularly for those 55-64 with underlying health conditions, pre-registration is NOT a requirement to get vaccinated. The goal of our community vaccine site is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu. All Individuals should bring ID and insurance information when they come to any site for vaccination. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.



COMMUNITY VACCINE SITES

Brookshire Grocery Arena Held in partnership with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

2000 Centurylink Center Drive, Bossier City Site open to the public with dedicated hours for Louisiana educatorsSaturday, March 6

9am – 4pm



Teachers, support staff and daycare workers can go to the site anytime between 9 and 4, but the site will have 2 dedicated lanes at the Brookshire’s site on Saturday from 2pm-4pm. All other eligible individuals seeking to get the vaccine should go to either one of the sites listed below. All locations listed below offer 1st and 2nd doses of vaccine.



Chevyland/LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (Former Chevyland dealership)

2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport Site exclusive to teachers, support staff, daycare workers and healthcare workersID, insurance information and proof you are an educator or healthcare worker is required to receive vaccine.



We ask that educators, support staff and daycare workers not bring family members to this location to get the vaccine as the general public is being offered the vaccine at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds. Educators may access vaccine at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds from 8am-4pm daily if they choose and/or want to be vaccinated at the same time as a family member. Teachers may carpool to get the vaccine as multiple individuals in a single car may receive vaccine. The Chevyland location is ONLY for healthcare workers, teachers, school support staff and daycare workers.

Monday – FridayMarch 8-12

12 pm – 5pm (new hours)



Louisiana State FairgroundsHeld in partnership with CHRISTUS Shreveport-BossierHealth System & Willis-Knighton Health System3701 Hudson Drive, ShreveportSite open to the public

Monday – FridayMarch 8-12

8am – 4pm



Galilee Baptist Church

Offered in partnership with CHRISTUS Shreveport Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System

1500 Pierre Street, Shreveport

Thursday. March 11

9am – 3pm

Arcadia Outlet Mall700 Factory Outlet, Arcadia

Tuesday, March 9

10am – 2pm

Former Walmart Parking Lot1043 Washington, Mansfield

Thursday, March 11

10am – 2pm