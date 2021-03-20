LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine schedule through March 20 – 27

March 20 – In order to accommodate those who work standard hours throughout the workweek, several changes have been made to the vaccination schedule which delays the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. This will not reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.
To date, LSU Health Shreveport has administered over 50,000 vaccines as the first large-scale vaccine clinic in Louisiana. All locations are drive-thru vaccination sites. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive to any site for vaccination. Those that meet all other qualifications, but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.
The following groups remain eligible for vaccination: Residents ages 16-64 that have at least one qualifying condition. Those ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Individuals 16-64 must self-attest at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination. The full list of qualifying health conditions can be found on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and at www.lsuhs.edu. Residents in this group may indicate their pre-existing condition(s) when pre-registering at www.lsuhs.edu. You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine. Residents age 65 and older; pregnant persons, dialysis providers and patients; health care and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group.
While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, it is not required to receive a vaccine. The goal of LSUHS community vaccine sites is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20:
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church
8200 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport
9 AM – 12 PM
Pfizer vaccine
Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral
4725 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport
2 PM – 5 PM
Pfizer vaccine
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus
(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport
Educators include teachers, support staff, daycare workers. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.
9 AM – 12 Noon, Pfizer, EDUCATORS ONLY
1 PM – 4 PM, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, OPEN TO PUBLIC
EFFECTIVE MONDAY, MARCH 22:
The list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine expands to include all Louisiana essential workers:
· Bank tellers
Child, youth and family service workers
Clergy
Construction workers
Energy workers
Food and agricultural workers
Food service (restaurant) workers, hotel workers and other hospitality workers
Frontline government workers
Grocery store workers
Institutes of higher education faculty/staff
IT and communications workers
Judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders
Manufacturing workers
Media workers
Postal workers
Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers
Public health workers
Public safety engineers and other workers
Transportation workers including river pilots
Veterinarians and support staff
Water and wastewater workers
Waste management workers
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus
(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport
Educators include teachers, support staff, daycare workers. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
5 PM – 9 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC
1ST dose of the Pfizer vaccine
WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY, MARCH 24 – 26
12 PM – 5 PM
EDUCATORS & HEALTHCARE WORKERS ONLY
1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport
MONDAY & TUESDAY, MARCH 22 and 23
CLOSED – NO VACCINATIONS
WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY, MARCH 24 – 26
10 AM – 6 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC
1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
10 AM – 6 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC
1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine
Coushatta – River Town Market
5115 Cut Off Road, Coushatta
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
10 AM – 2 PM
Pfizer vaccine