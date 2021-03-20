LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine schedule through March 20 – 27

March 20 – In order to accommodate those who work standard hours throughout the workweek, several changes have been made to the vaccination schedule which delays the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. This will not reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

To date, LSU Health Shreveport has administered over 50,000 vaccines as the first large-scale vaccine clinic in Louisiana. All locations are drive-thru vaccination sites. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive to any site for vaccination. Those that meet all other qualifications, but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

The following groups remain eligible for vaccination: Residents ages 16-64 that have at least one qualifying condition. Those ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Individuals 16-64 must self-attest at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination. The full list of qualifying health conditions can be found on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and at www.lsuhs.edu. Residents in this group may indicate their pre-existing condition(s) when pre-registering at www.lsuhs.edu. You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine. Residents age 65 and older; pregnant persons, dialysis providers and patients; health care and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group.

While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, it is not required to receive a vaccine. The goal of LSUHS community vaccine sites is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20:

Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church

8200 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport

9 AM – 12 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral

4725 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

2 PM – 5 PM

Pfizer vaccine

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

Educators include teachers, support staff, daycare workers. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.

9 AM – 12 Noon, Pfizer, EDUCATORS ONLY

1 PM – 4 PM, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, OPEN TO PUBLIC

EFFECTIVE MONDAY, MARCH 22:

The list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine expands to include all Louisiana essential workers:

· Bank tellers

Child, youth and family service workers

Clergy

Construction workers

Energy workers

Food and agricultural workers

Food service (restaurant) workers, hotel workers and other hospitality workers

Frontline government workers

Grocery store workers

Institutes of higher education faculty/staff

IT and communications workers

Judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders

Manufacturing workers

Media workers

Postal workers

Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers

Public health workers

Public safety engineers and other workers

Transportation workers including river pilots

Veterinarians and support staff

Water and wastewater workers

Waste management workers

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

5 PM – 9 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC

1ST dose of the Pfizer vaccine

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY, MARCH 24 – 26

12 PM – 5 PM

EDUCATORS & HEALTHCARE WORKERS ONLY

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport

MONDAY & TUESDAY, MARCH 22 and 23

CLOSED – NO VACCINATIONS

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY, MARCH 24 – 26

10 AM – 6 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

10 AM – 6 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Coushatta – River Town Market

5115 Cut Off Road, Coushatta

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

10 AM – 2 PM

Pfizer vaccine