LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine schedule through May 15th

May 10 – LSU Health Shreveport offers COVID-19 vaccinations to the public Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus location. The Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) also has scheduled vaccine opportunities for students and staff of participating Caddo and Bossier high schools. While vaccine offerings within schools are closed to the public, more information may be provided upon request.

Vaccine eligibility includes all Louisiana residents AND those from out-of-state, who are 16 years of age and up. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Those ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. LSU Health Shreveport has resumed offering of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which may be requested at the LSUHS North Campus location.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at all drive-thru location. Those that meet all qualifications but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

· Monday – Friday, May 10 – May 14, from 10 AM – 6 PM

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

Valencia Recreation Center; hosted by St. Mary AME Church

1800 Viking Drive, Shreveport

· Monday, May 10, from 2 PM – 6 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Louisiana State University (LSUS)

1 University Place, Shreveport

· Tuesday, May 11, from 10 AM – 2 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC)

6220 E Texas St, Bossier City

· Tuesday, May 11, from 10 AM – 2 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Margaritaville Casino

777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City

· Thursday, May 13, from 10 AM – 2 PM

Pfizer vaccine