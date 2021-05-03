LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine schedule through May 8th

May 3 – LSU Health Shreveport offers COVID-19 vaccinations to the public Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus location. The Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) also has scheduled vaccine opportunities for students and staff of participating Caddo and Bossier high schools. While vaccine offerings within schools are closed to the public, more information may be provided upon request.

Vaccine eligibility includes all Louisiana residents AND those from out-of-state who are 16 years of age and up. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Those ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. LSU Health Shreveport has resumed offering of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which may be requested at the LSUHS North Campus location.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at all drive-thru location. Those that meet all qualifications but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

· Monday – Friday, May 3 – May 7, from 10 AM – 6 PM

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Ave, Shreveport

· Tuesday, May 4, from 1 PM – 5 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Louisiana Downs Parking Lot

8000 E Texas St, Bossier City

· Friday, May 7, from 3 PM – 7 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Louisiana State Fair

3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport

· Saturday, May 8, from 10 AM – 4 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Wesley Chapel CME

6018 Hwy 80, Princeton

· Saturday, May 8, from 9 AM – 1 PM

Pfizer vaccine

New Hill CME

8725 Spring Ridge, Keithville

· Saturday, May 8, from 9 AM – 1 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Booker’s Memorial

245 Booker-New Bethel Rd, Benton

· Saturday, May 8, from 9 PM – 1 PM

Pfizer vaccine