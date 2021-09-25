LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing Schedule through October 2nd

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) continues to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 6 PM, at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. COVID testing and vaccinations will continue to be offered exclusively at the North Campus location for the remainder of September.

To date, LSU Health Shreveport has processed more than 417,000 PCR test samples and administered over 89,500 vaccines.

Individuals ages 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form to be vaccinated. Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

A third vaccine shot, or booster shot, is available at the LSUHS North Campus location only to eligible individuals that are immunocompromised or at high risk. If you would like to receive a booster shot from LSU Health Shreveport and received your previous vaccinations from a different location, please pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine.

Immunocompromised and high-risk individuals are defined as:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or take immunosuppressants

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response

Other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions

LSUHS COVID TESTING & VACCINATION SITE

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM; Testing, 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.