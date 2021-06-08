LSU Health Shreveport Expands Enrollment Ages for Pfizer Vaccine Study

On June 7th, LSU Health Shreveport began the Pfizer-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine study for individuals age 5 to 11. The trial for this age group is currently full based on the initial goals established by Pfizer. To get on the waiting list (should Pfizer expand the number of participants), go to https://is.gd/SHVCOVIDVaccineStudy. Currently, there are 84 sites involved in the Pfizer clinical trial that will enroll approximately 2200 subjects. LSU Health Shreveport remains the only north Louisiana site for the Pfizer vaccine clinical trial.

LSU Health Shreveport will begin enrollment of 2-4 year olds in a few weeks followed shortly thereafter by 6-24 month olds. To sign up to participate in these age groups, go to https://is.gd/SHVCOVIDVaccineStudy.

The trial remains a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of an mRNA vaccine to prevent serious illness due to the SARS-CoV2 virus. The vaccine will be administered by injection and the study will last for two years. Further details of the study can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov.

LSU Health Shreveport discoveries licensed by global biopharma firm BioNTech serve as a key building block of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

This vaccine study requires that participants be in good general health and have not been previously diagnosed with COVID-19. An assessment by the principal investigator of this study will determine individuals risk for contracting the COVID-19 by understanding participants of lifestyle and all medical conditions. All those interested in being a part of this vaccine trial should promptly complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey. The survey can be found on the LSU Health Shreveport website at lsuhs.edu/coronavirus.