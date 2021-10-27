LSU Health Shreveport Faculty, Dr. Diana Merendino, receives the 2021 Bill Lamb Award for Exceptional Service in Mentoring and Volunteering

Diana Merendino, DPT, RRT, RRT-NPS, RPFT, FAARC; Assistant Dean of Academic and Student Affairs; and Associate Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science in the School of Allied Health Professions at LSU Health Shreveport was honored with the prestigious Bill Lamb Exceptional Service in Mentoring and Volunteering Award for her 38 years of outstanding service to the profession.

The Bill Lamb Award was created by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) House of Delegates in 2014 as a way to honor respiratory therapists who, like the award’s namesake, continuously go above and beyond in service to our patients, profession and community. The Louisiana Society for Respiratory Care noted that Dr. Merendino has been an inspiration for the profession by mentoring her fellow therapists, physicians, patients and families, elementary, middle, high school and college students. Dr. Merendino will be formally presented with her award in a ceremony taking place in December during the 2021 AARC Congress Live! Virtual Meeting.