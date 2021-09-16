Home News-Free LSU Health Shreveport Foundation holds Evening For Healers event

LSU Health Shreveport Foundation holds Evening For Healers event

By
Randy Brown
-
211
0
LSU Health Shreveport

The LSU Health Shreveport Foundation hosted its signature fundraising event “An Evening For Healers” at the Shreveport Convention Center on Thursday September 9, 2021.

Highlights from the evening include:


Over 600 people attended the event which required vaccination and masking to attend. Another 500+ watched via livestream representing sponsors and honorees who could not or chose not to attend
This 10th anniversary event raised almost $700,000 setting a fundraising record

Three patient stories were featured: Jared Jones, Brayley Davis and Dr. William Whyte


The 2021 Community Hero’s were Dr. G.E. Ghali and Dr. Martha Whyte for their pandemic response and education efforts


Chairwoman and emcee – Waynette Ballengee

Courtesy Photos:


Previous articleRoy C. Morris
Next articleWork to begin on roads in Parish
Randy Brown

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR