LSU Health Shreveport Foundation holds Evening For Healers event

The LSU Health Shreveport Foundation hosted its signature fundraising event “An Evening For Healers” at the Shreveport Convention Center on Thursday September 9, 2021.

Highlights from the evening include:





Over 600 people attended the event which required vaccination and masking to attend. Another 500+ watched via livestream representing sponsors and honorees who could not or chose not to attend

This 10th anniversary event raised almost $700,000 setting a fundraising record



Three patient stories were featured: Jared Jones, Brayley Davis and Dr. William Whyte





The 2021 Community Hero’s were Dr. G.E. Ghali and Dr. Martha Whyte for their pandemic response and education efforts





Chairwoman and emcee – Waynette Ballengee



Courtesy Photos:



