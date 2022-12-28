LSU Health Shreveport Halts COVID-19 Vaccinations until January 3, 2023

Due to technical issues, The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport will not be able to reopen until Tuesday, January 3.

We apologize for the inconvenience of the temporary closure at our north campus (Chevyland) located at 2726 Linwood. Vaccines are available at area pharmacies and the Caddo Parish Health Unit

located at 1035 Creswell today from 8-3:30pm. For more details on available vaccine locations in north Louisiana, visit https://ldh.la.gov/directory/vaccination