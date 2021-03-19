LSU Health Shreveport holds Saturday and Tuesday vaccine clinics aimed at those working traditional hours

In order to accommodate those who work standard hours throughout the workweek, and to maintain the health and wellbeing of CEEVT staff and volunteers, several changes are being made to the vaccination schedule moving forward. Please be assured that the delay of the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine does not reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

To date, LSU Health Shreveport has administered over 48,000 vaccines as the first large-scale vaccine clinic in Louisiana. All locations are drive-thru vaccination sites. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive to any site for vaccination. Those that meet all other qualifications, but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

The list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has expanded to include Louisiana residents ages 16-64 that have at least one qualifying condition. Those ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Individuals 16-64 must self-attest at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination. The full list of qualifying health conditions can be found on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and at www.lsuhs.edu. Residents in this group may indicate their pre-existing condition(s) when pre-registering at www.lsuhs.edu. You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine.

The following groups remain eligible for vaccination: Residents age 65 and older; pregnant persons, dialysis providers and patients; health care and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group.

While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, it is not required to receive a vaccine. The goal of LSUHS community vaccine sites is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

Below are important changes to the LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Vaccination schedule for March 20-27, 2021:

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

9 AM – 12 Noon, EDUCATORS ONLY

1 PM – 4 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Educators include teachers, support staff, daycare workers. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

5 PM – 9 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC

1ST dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport

MONDAY, MARCH 22

CLOSED – NO VACCINATIONS

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

CLOSED – NO VACCINATIONS