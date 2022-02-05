LSU Health Shreveport Holds Weekend Outreach Offering COVID-19 Vaccines and Testing

LSU Health Shreveport Center for Emerging Viral Threats will be offering COVID-19 VACCINES at multiple community outreach sites this weekend. Please refer to the schedule below for Saturday and Sunday testing locations and times. COVID-19 TESTING will be available today in downtown Shreveport at the African American History Parade until 12PM today.

LSUHS COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES

Hattie Perry Park – 4300 Ledbetter Street, Shreveport

Saturday, February 5

10 AM – 1 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Mitchell Park – 1518 Cox Street, Shreveport

Saturday, February 5

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Clear Horizon Apartments – 4305 Illinois Avenue, Shreveport

· Saturday, February 5

1:30 PM – 4:30 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Goldonna – 3159 Main Street, Goldonna

Saturday, February 5

1 PM – 5 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Springhill Public Health Unit – 110 June Anthony Drive, Springhill