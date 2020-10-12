LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT MOBILE COVID-19 TESTING LOCATIONS

No pre-registration or appointment is required for this free COVID-19 test. All testing occurs inside vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate. Testing will occur weekly through December for the dates listed below. While insurance information is requested but not required, the presentation of a valid ID is needed to obtain a test at any LSUHS COVID-19 testing location.
Mondays
Health Hut in Ruston
310 W. Mississippi Ave
Ruston, LA
Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26
8am-12pm
Tuesdays
BPCC
North parking lot, facing Building A
Bossier City, LA
Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27
8am-12pm
Wednesdays
Office of Senator Katrina Jackson
4106 Desiard
Monroe, LA
Oct. 21,
9am-2pm
Thursdays
Galilee Baptist Church
1500 Pierre Street
Shreveport, LA
Sponsored by 100 Men of Shreveport
Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29
9am-3pm
Fridays
LSU-Shreveport
North Lot in front of Heritage Center
Shreveport, LA
Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 23, Oct. 30
8am-12pm
Saturdays
Tallulah Elementary School, every other week
1100 Johnson St
Tallulah, LA
Oct 10 and Oct 24
9am-1pm