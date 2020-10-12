LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT MOBILE COVID-19 TESTING LOCATIONS

No pre-registration or appointment is required for this free COVID-19 test. All testing occurs inside vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate. Testing will occur weekly through December for the dates listed below. While insurance information is requested but not required, the presentation of a valid ID is needed to obtain a test at any LSUHS COVID-19 testing location.

Mondays

Health Hut in Ruston

310 W. Mississippi Ave

Ruston, LA

Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26

8am-12pm

Tuesdays

BPCC

North parking lot, facing Building A

Bossier City, LA

Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27

8am-12pm

Wednesdays

Office of Senator Katrina Jackson

4106 Desiard

Monroe, LA

Oct. 21,

9am-2pm

Thursdays

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Street

Shreveport, LA

Sponsored by 100 Men of Shreveport

Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29

9am-3pm

Fridays

LSU-Shreveport

North Lot in front of Heritage Center

Shreveport, LA

Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 23, Oct. 30

8am-12pm

Saturdays

Tallulah Elementary School, every other week

1100 Johnson St

Tallulah, LA

Oct 10 and Oct 24

9am-1pm