Home News-Free LSU Health Shreveport North Campus Holiday Closure

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus Holiday Closure

By
BPT Staff
-
2
0
LSU Health Shreveport

The North Campus site located at 2627 Linwood Avenue, will be closed this coming Monday, February 21st in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. The offering of COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and booster shots will resume Tuesday morning at 10 AM.

LSUHS COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES 

Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Drive, Shreveport

  • Saturday, February 19
    9 AM – 11 PM;     1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport             

  • Saturday, February 19
    10 AM – 12 PM;     1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Bill Cockrell Park Community Center – 4109 Pines Road, Shreveport              

·         Saturday, February 19
1 PM – 3 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Mary Evergreen Leaves of Life Ministries & Greenwood Villa Apartments –
6056 Greenwood Road, Shreveport              

  • Tuesday, February 22
    4 PM – 6 PM;     1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.
Previous articleSPRING GARDENING WORKSHOP: MARCH 8 BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES HISTORY CENTER
BPT Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR