LSU Health Shreveport North Campus Holiday Closure

The North Campus site located at 2627 Linwood Avenue, will be closed this coming Monday, February 21st in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. The offering of COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and booster shots will resume Tuesday morning at 10 AM.

LSUHS COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES

Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Drive, Shreveport

Saturday, February 19

9 AM – 11 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

Saturday, February 19

10 AM – 12 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Bill Cockrell Park Community Center – 4109 Pines Road, Shreveport

· Saturday, February 19

1 PM – 3 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Mary Evergreen Leaves of Life Ministries & Greenwood Villa Apartments –

6056 Greenwood Road, Shreveport