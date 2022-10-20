LSU Health Shreveport Now Offering COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters for Children Plus A Friday Half Day Event for Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines

The COVID-19 Bivalent booster is now being offered to children ages 5 years and up at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus Vaccination site and LSUHS community vaccination events. Children ages 5 years and up may receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster and children ages 6 years and up may receive the Moderna booster or the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.

LSUHS North Campus Vaccination Site Location and Hours

2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport LA (previously Chevyland)

Monday-Friday, 10AM-6PM

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.

Friday, October 21, COVID-19 and FLU vaccinations will be administered at:

Super Senior Extravaganza from 9AM-12PM

Bryant Temple Church of God in Christ

6805 West Canal Blvd

Shreveport, LA 71108

Individuals may safely receive COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time.

For COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccinations:

Pfizer and Moderna Booster: recommended to individuals who are at least 2 months out from any previous COVID-19 infection.

recommended to individuals who are at least 2 months out from any previous COVID-19 infection. Pfizer Bivalent Booster : available to anyone 5+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2 nd primary vaccine or any booster dose.

: available to anyone 5+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2 primary vaccine or any booster dose. Moderna Bivalent Booster: available to anyone 6+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2nd primary vaccine or any booster dose.

For Primary Vaccines:

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine.

can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those age 5 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

may request a third primary dose of the either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Everyone ages 12 years and older can get a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster at least 2 months after completing their vaccine primary series.

can get a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster at least 2 months after completing their vaccine primary series. Janssen (J&J) vaccine is no longer available at our site.

Vaccines used for the primary vaccination (monovalent) are no longer being used as a booster. Only the bivalent vaccine formulation is available as a booster.

No appointments are needed for vaccinations. It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in your area, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.