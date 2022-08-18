LSU Health Shreveport Now Offering Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the LSUHS North Campus site (former Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue in Shreveport Monday – Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

This traditional type of vaccine, a protein subunit vaccine, has been studied by researchers and in use for decades. Other common protein subunit vaccines are the hepatitis B and whopping cough vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and like all other types of vaccines in the U.S., protein subunit COVID-19 vaccines are held to the same rigorous safety and effectiveness standards. To learn more about protein subunit vaccines, visit www.cdc.gov. Novavax is currently authorized as a two-dose primary vaccine series and is available to people ages 18 and older.

The COVID-19 Strike Team has set up a dedicated number at the site that people can call with COVID-19 or monkeypox vaccine questions during operational hours: 318-675-7166.

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations.

Saturday, August 20, vaccinations will be administered at:

Central Trades and Labor Council from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7288 Greenwood Road

Unit 116

Shreveport, LA 71119

The first 50 individuals to get their first or second COVID-19 vaccine or first booster vaccine at the Central Trades and Labor Council event will receive a $100 gift card.

And

Linwood Charter School from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Women of Vision Health Fair

401 W. 70th St

Shreveport, LA 71106

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Those age 5 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine.

Everyone ages 12 years and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series.

Everyone over 50 may get a second booster five months after their original booster

Vaccinations are being administered via a walk-up clinic. No appointments are needed for vaccinations. It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

COVID-19 TESTING REMINDER: COVID-19 testing is no longer available at the North Campus site as of Tuesday, April 19. Testing is still available at many pharmacies, primary care facilities, health units, and urgent care facilities. Vaccinations for those ages 6 month to five years should be accessed in your primary care setting. For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in your area, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.