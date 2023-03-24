In response to the critical nursing shortage in Louisiana, the School of Allied Health Professions at LSU Health Shreveport will serve as a new instructional site for the School of Nursing at LSU Health New Orleans. Courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person instruction and synchronous distance education. Three nursing programs are offered: BSN Care Nursing Program, RN to BSN Program and MSN Nurse Educator Program. Application deadlines for the programs’ fall admissions are approaching on May 1, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

BSN CARE Nursing Program – Applications Due May 1, 2023

The Career Alternative RN Education (CARE) Program, leading to the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, is designed for individuals who have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in any field and who would like to become a nurse. The program of study is for two years and prepares graduates for the NCLEX-RN licensure exam. Courses are offered in a face-to-face format on the Shreveport campus.

RN to BSN Program – Applications Due June 30, 2023

The Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN) Program is designed for registered nurses with associate’s degrees or diplomas in nursing. The RN-BSN program can be completed in 12 months of full-time enrollment or a longer time for part-time enrollment. Courses are offered in a hybrid format with a combination of face-to-face and online courses.

MSN Nurse Educator Program – Applications Due June 30, 2023

The MSN Nurse Educator Program targets and prepares registered nurses with earned BSN degrees and at least one year of clinical experience to become nurse educators and accomplish their career goals in academic, practice and service settings. The program is an intensive master’s track, designed for completion in four semesters. Courses are offered in a hybrid format with a combination of face-to-face and online courses.

The timing of these nursing program offerings is critical as our community is currently in the midst of a nursing shortage. Shortages related to resignations due to burnout and stress existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but have been exacerbated over the past three years. However, voluntary resignations are not the only cause for the current lack of nursing candidates. A survey conducted in 2018 by the Health Resources and Services Administration found that the average age for an RN is 50 years old which indicates a large number of nursing positions will need to be filled over the next 15 years.

To learn more about the nursing programs, including admission criteria and curriculum, please contact the LSU Health New Orleans Office of Student Affairs at 504-568-4213.