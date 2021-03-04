LSU Health Shreveport & Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport partner to bring first large-scale vaccination clinic to Bossier City this weekend

LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport are bringing the first large scale vaccination clinic to Bossier City on Saturday, March 6. Four thousand three hundred (4300) doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available during the twelve-lane vaccination clinic to be held at the Brookshire Grocery Arena located at 2400 Century Link Center Drive from 9 am to 4 pm. (Entrance to the vaccine clinic will be on the east side of the Arena. Direct access from Arthur Teague Parkway will not be available.)

While pre-registration is strongly encouraged, it is NOT required. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu and select the Bossier vaccine site. Everyone should bring a photo ID and their insurance information. K-12 teachers, educational support staff and day care worker, should bring proof of their place of employment such as an ID badge or pay stub. There will be two dedicated lanes for K-12 teachers, staff and day care workers to receive their vaccine from 2-4pm.

In addition to teachers, support staff and daycare workers, others currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under guidelines of the Louisiana Department of Health are:

· Individuals age 65 and older

· Pregnant women

· Those age 55-64 with qualifying health conditions. Individuals ages 55-64 must have at least one of the following conditions to be eligible for vaccination: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, heart disease, obesity, sickle cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes. Residents in the 55-64 year old age range must indicate their pre-existing condition(s) when pre-registering at www.lsuhs.edu.

· NOTE: Hypertension (high blood pressure) is NOT a qualifying condition at this time.

This vaccine clinic is supported by the Louisiana Department of Health, the Region 7 Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard along with students and staff of LSU Health Shreveport, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport staff, nursing students from BPCC, SUSLA and Northwestern University, and staff from many area healthcare providers making this a true community effort.