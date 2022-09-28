LSU Health Shreveport Offers Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccinations at North Campus Vaccination Site

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.

Bivalent and Primary Series COVID-19 Vaccinations are now being administered Monday-Friday from 10AM – 6PM at:

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus Vaccination Site (previously Chevyland)

2726 Linwood Ave

Shreveport, LA 71103

For COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccinations:

Pfizer and Moderna Booster: recommended to individuals who are at least 2 months out from any previous COVID-19 infection.

Pfizer Bivalent Booster: available to anyone 12+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2nd primary vaccine or any booster dose.

Moderna Bivalent Booster: available to anyone 18+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2nd primary vaccine or any booster dose.

For Primary Vaccines:

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Those age 5 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Everyone ages 12 years and older can get a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster at least 2 months after completing their vaccine primary series.

Janssen (J&J) vaccine is no longer available at our site.

Vaccines used for the primary vaccination (monovalent) are no longer being used as a booster. Only the bivalent vaccine formulation is available as a booster.

Vaccinations are being administered via drive-through access. No appointments are needed for vaccinations. It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in your area, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.