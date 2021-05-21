LSU Health Shreveport offers COVID-19 Testing Needed for Travel & Summer Camp

LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer COVID-19 testing, Monday through Friday, from 10AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus location (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. It is recommended that those needing to show proof a negative COVID-19 test to travel or admission to summer camps should arrive at the LSUHS North Campus between 10AM and 12PM to secure an expedited test. Results will be provided via email within 72 hours for testing done at that location from 10AM to 12PM.



An appointment is not needed to schedule a COVID-19 Test. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at this drive-thru location. Those that meet all qualifications but are without insurance are still eligible to receive a COVID-19 test.



For more information on COVID-19 testing and other related inquires, visit the LSU Health Shreveport website at: www.lsuhs.edu