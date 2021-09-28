LSU Health Shreveport Offers Pfizer Booster Vaccines to Newly Eligible Group

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport is offering the COVID-19 Vaccine booster shot to eligible Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who have completed their initial series at least 6 months ago:

• 65 years and older

• 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• 18+ who work in high-risk settings

• 18+ who live in high-risk settings

Immunocompromised and high-risk individuals are defined as:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or take immunosuppressants

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response

Other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions

To date, LSU Health Shreveport has administered over 89,500 vaccines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, data shows that a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished their primary series 6 months earlier. With an increased immune response, people should have improved protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

While LSU Health Shreveport will be administering Pfizer booster vaccines this week at the North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue from 10 am to 6pm, an opportunity to receive a booster vaccine in an expedited venue will be announced within the next few days. The new, high-capacity location is being opened to deliver shorter wait times for all vaccines, as well as COVID tests.

No appointments are needed for to receive the booster vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. If you would like to receive a booster shot from LSU Health Shreveport but received your previous vaccinations from a different location, please pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine.