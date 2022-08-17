LSU Health Shreveport Office for Diversity Affairs Receives 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award

LSU Health Shreveport is proud to be one of the selected recipients of the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award given by INSIGHT to Diversity magazine. Each year, INSIGHT Into Diversity recognizes colleges, universities and organizations devoted to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM through cutting-edge programs, events and initiatives.

LSU Health Shreveport’s Office of Diversity Affairs has implemented a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) initiative to address the lack of African American physicians in the U.S. workforce. The initiative uses a team-building model to strengthen relationships with pre-med and STEM advisers at HBCUs and features a host of pipeline research programs aimed at increasing representation. Other offerings include American Medical College Application Service workshops to assist hopeful students with developing competitive medical school applications. In addition, the office hosts an annual educational conference for Black and Latinx students enrolled at HBCUs in Louisiana. This year’s conference will be held November 4-6.

“I am excited to be part of an academic center that recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion in healthcare. Since 2019, LSU Health Shreveport has utilized a collective leadership approach to positively impact recruitment and retention strategies. We are honored by this award indicating recognition of our efforts to recruit underserved minority students. We remain focused on bolstering our admission outcomes through our HBCU initiatives which have gained national attention among prospective medical students,” shared Toni Thibeaux, EdD, MPH, CIS, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Diversity Affairs.

STEM careers, or careers in science, technology, engineering and math are projected to grow more than twice as fast as other occupations by 2029 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With demands in these fields on the rise, there is also an increasing need to ensure that diverse students have access to academic, financial, and social resources and support needed to pursue successful careers in these industries.

INSIGHT into Diversity is the oldest and largest diversity magazine and website in higher education and has operated for nearly 50 years.