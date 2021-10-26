LSU Health Shreveport Physical Therapy Student Recognized with Statewide Award

Jania Burns, a student currently enrolled in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program in the School of Allied Health Professions at LSU Health Shreveport was recognized as the 2020 recipient of the Louisiana Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (LAHPERD) Outstanding Future Professional Award. Out of hundreds of nominations submitted, this competitive statewide award is presented to only one recipient each year.

Burns was nominated in 2020 by the Louisiana Tech Kinesiology department during her final year of undergraduate coursework. She is currently in the second year of doctoral studies. Due to COVID-19 event cancellations, a formal presentation of last year’s award will be made on November 5 at the LAHPERD Awards Luncheon being held during their 85th annual convention in Baton Rouge.