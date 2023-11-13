LSU Health Shreveport Physician, Dr. Peter Seidenberg, Recognized for Remarkable Contribution to Family Medicine Research

The Association of Departments of Family Medicine recently recognized Dr. Peter Seidenberg, Chair and Professor of Family Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport, for his role in shaping the future of family medicine research. His leadership was credited in expanding the horizons of family medicine research during a momentous gathering of 140 visionaries, innovators, and leaders in the field of family medicine at the National Family Medicine Research Summit in San Francisco.

Summit Chair, Dr. Irfan Asif, expressed deep appreciation for Dr. Seidenberg’s exceptional contributions during the summit. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Dr. Peter Seidenberg for his invaluable input and dedication to serving on the Summit Planning Committee and defining our action steps and initiatives. It is through the commitment and expertise of individuals like Dr. Seidenberg that we can drive a brighter future for family medicine research. We eagerly anticipate his continued leadership in spearheading these vital initiatives.”

“The LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine is immensely proud of Dr. Peter Seidenberg’s vital role in this historic summit and celebrates his dedication to advancing the frontiers of family medicine research. We look forward to supporting Dr. Seidenberg in his continued journey to bring about positive change in the field of family medicine,” stated David Lewis MD, MBA, Dean of the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine.