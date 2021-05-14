LSU Health Shreveport provides Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12- 15

Effective immediately LSU Health Shreveport will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 12 and up at all LSUHS vaccination sites. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu to ensure a signed consent form is completed. Any minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Those ages 12-17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. LSU Health Shreveport will also be assisting local pediatric clinics to provide the Pfizer vaccine for their patients. Clinic coordinators should contact Dr. John Vanchiere for more information.

Vaccine eligibility continues to include all Louisiana residents AND those from out-of-state, who are 16 years of age and up. LSU Health Shreveport has resumed offering of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which may be requested at the LSUHS North Campus location when available.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at all drive-thru location. Those that meet all qualifications but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

· Monday – Friday, May 17 – May 21, from 10 AM – 6 PM

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

Kingdom Life Church

3089 Hwy 71, Campti

· Tuesday, May 18, from 3 PM – 7 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Providence House

814 Cotton Street, Shreveport

· Wednesday, May 19, from 9 AM – 11 AM, 4 PM – 6 PM

Johnson & Johnson

Boomtown Casino Hotel

300 Riverside Drive, Bossier City

· Thursday, May 20, from 1 PM – 4 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Horseshoe Casino Parking Lot

711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier City

· Friday, May 21, from 3 PM – 7 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Williams Memorial CME Temple

7288 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

· Saturday, May 22, from 9 AM – 1 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Lane Chapel CME

1007 Norma Street, Shreveport

· Saturday, May 22, from 9 AM – 1 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Barksdale Hooter Park

100 Hooter Park Drive, Bossier City

· Saturday, May 22, from 2 PM – 5 PM

Pfizer vaccine