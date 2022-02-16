LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT RESEARCH FACULTY EXPANDS

LSU Health Shreveport’s research portfolio continues to grow and strengthen with the addition of new faculty members. These new faculty – appointed Assistant Professor and Professor roles across four departments – bring extensive experience and accomplishments in academics and research, ranging from neuroscience to addiction to virology.

Baojin Ding MD, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Dr. Baojin Ding received his Bachelor Degree in Medicine and Master of Science in Clinical Laboratory in China before moving to Louisiana to receive his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He completed his postdoctoral training in neuroscience at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. The research efforts in Dr. Ding’s laboratory at LSUHS are focusing on molecular and cellular neuroscience and related neurological diseases. Currently, Dr. Ding’s laboratory is funded by grants awarded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders (NINDS) and Stroke and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP).

Hongyan Guo, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. Dr. Guo received her Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology and PhD in Molecular Virology from Nankai University in China. She completed her postdoctoral fellowship training at Emory University, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, and Georgia State University. Dr. Guo has more than 10 years of experience in virology with eight years of experience in both herpes simplex virus and cell death pathway study. Her research interest focuses on the impact of innate immune signaling on herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection and pathogenesis, mainly the contribution of regulated cell death pathways to host defense. Combining techniques from genetics, molecular and cell biology, virology, and immunology, Dr’s Guo laboratory aims to develop a better understanding of these signaling mechanisms, which in turn will improve the detection and treatment of human diseases.

Rohit K. Jangra, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. Dr. Jangra completed his PhD in Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. His postdoctoral fellowship training continued at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, both in New York, He was an Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine prior to joining LSU Health Shreveport. Dr. Jangra’s scientific career is focused on understanding virus-host interactions that can aid the development of better interventions. His research lab at LSUHS is studying the molecular compatibilities of hantaviruses and coronaviruses that determine the ability of these deadly viruses to infect and replicate in human and non-human cells.

Armando Salinas, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Pharmacology, Toxicology, & Neuroscience. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Government, a Bachelor of Science in Neurobiology, and a PhD in Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Salinas completed his postdoctoral training with the NIH’s National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), where he worked with Dr. David Lovinger, a renowned expert in the neurobiology of alcohol use disorder and synaptic plasticity. Dr. Salinas’ research has been supported by NIAAA grant funding since 2009 and he is the currently the principal investigator of a K99/R00 Pathway to Independence Award to facilitate the development of his independent research group. Dr. Salinas’ lab at LSU Health Shreveport, which will open this spring, will study the neurobiology of alcohol and substance use disorders with an emphasis on the neural circuits mediating decision making and how their function goes awry in addiction.

Quanguang Zhang, PhD, is a Professor of Neurology. He received his PhD in Neuroscience from the University of Science & Technology of China and completed his postdoctoral training with an emphasis in brain injury and protection at the Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Zhang taught science courses to high school students, and undergraduate and graduate students, and has mentored graduate students, rotational students, exchange students, high school seniors, and postdoctoral fellows, as well as served on a number of graduate student PhD Advisory committees. He is currently the principal investigator of three R01 grants totaling more than $7 million, two awarded by the NIH’s National Institute on Aging and one awarded by the NIH’s National Institute of Mental Health, to study Alzheimer’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dr. Zhang also on the editorial board of several scientific journals and a member of the American Heart Association, the Society for Neuroscience, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and the Chinese Optical Society.