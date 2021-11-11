LSU Health Shreveport Researcher among team to win People’s Choice Award for American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s Change Agents Competition

Oleg Chernyshev MD, Associate Professor of Neurology and Sleep Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport, and Washington University Sleep Center teammates, Luqi Chi, MD, MSCE, FACP; and Brian Toedebusch, BA, RPSGT, took home a $2,500 prize and were named the winners of the AASM Change Agent People’s Choice Award for their proposed creation of a “Mobile Sleep Medicine Model.” The inaugural Change Agents Competition held by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) is a contest with the goal of generating creative ideas towards the diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. Members of the AASM and the broader sleep medicine community vote on the People’s Choice winner. Chernyshev and team proposed a sleep lab on wheels that would improve access to care and expand treatment availability to 80% of sleep apnea patients. The imagined mobile unit would offer sleep disorders screening, testing, treatment, and follow-up care. To view all the winning proposals, visit https://aasm.org/change-agents-submission-results.