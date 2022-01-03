LSU Health Shreveport Resumes Rapid and PCR Testing, Flu and COVID Vaccines on January 3

LSU Health Shreveport will resume offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 test, as well as flu and COVID vaccines on Monday, January 3 from 10-6 pm at LSUHS North Campus (former Chevyland) 2627 Linwood Avenue.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, get tested 3-5 days after known exposure to COVID-19. By knowing their COVID status, tested individuals may prevent transmission of infection. With the increasing number of individuals testing positive for COVID, it is imperative that everyone with symptoms or known exposure be tested to curb this fifth wave of COVID-19 which is putting a strain on medical resources throughout the state of Louisiana.