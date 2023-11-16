LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions Announces New Bachelor’s Program in Cardiovascular Technology

Beginning in the summer of 2024, the LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions will offer a Bachelor of Science in Cardiovascular Technology (BS-CVT). The University received approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) this fall.

The School of Allied Health Professions is currently accepting applications for the first cohort of eight students. The BS-CVT will require 120 credit hours, including 57 hours of prerequisite courses completed at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university and 63 hours (two years) of professional courses completed at LSU Health Shreveport. Students who complete the program will gain translatable skills that may lead to multiple positions in the cardiovascular field. Graduates will be prepared to sit for the Registered Cardiovascular Intensive Specialist and Registered Cardiac Sonographer credentialing examinations administered by Cardiovascular Credentialing International.

“We are thrilled to expand our bachelor-level education at the School of Allied Health Professions. Cardiovascular technology is an in-demand medical profession, and we are looking forward to supporting that workforce, especially here in Louisiana. LSU Health Shreveport is a central tenet of healthcare education for its surrounding areas in north and central Louisiana, meaning many of our graduates contribute to meeting the healthcare needs of their own communities,” stated program director, Michon Revader.

The need for the Cardiovascular Technology program was determined through public health data, a national employer interest survey, projected employment rates for cardiovascular technologists and survey data from cardiac catheterization laboratory and echocardiography directors in Louisiana. Heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in Louisiana. Qualified cardiovascular technologists are in high demand to assist physicians with diagnosing and providing therapeutic interventions for this preventable disease. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is a projected 10% employment growth for diagnostic medical sonographers and cardiovascular technologists between 2022 and 2032. The median pay for cardiovascular technologists is $63,020 and $81,350 for diagnostic medical sonographers.

Applications for the program are currently being accepted, and applications for the Summer 2024 start date are due by January 15, 2024. For more information about the Bachelor of Science in Cardiovascular Technology program, go to www.lsuhs.edu/cvt.