LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine Hosts Largest Camp Tiger in its’ 21 Year History

Camp Tiger, hosted by incoming, first and second year medical students at LSU Health Shreveport, is honored to present its’ largest and 21st day camp from June 6-10. The free, five-day camp is for children and teens ages 5 to 18 years old living with physical and cognitive challenges such as cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, and more.

Throughout the week, over 80 campers and 140 volunteers will participate in a variety of activities in the Shreveport community such as trips to Hot Wheels of Wonder Skating Rink, Sci-Port Discovery Center, Gators and Friends, Hero Horse Therapy, Holiday Lanes Bowling, Party Central and much more. Most importantly, the campers benefit from the social interaction with one another and the individual attention from camp counselors.

2022 Camp Tiger Director Abigail Poe, a second-year medical student, shared “it is incredible to see the hearts for children our students have. It is especially meaningful that almost half of the incoming Class of 2026 are serving alongside us. I am deeply grateful to all my classmates who have worked alongside me to plan this special week for our campers and their families. “

Counselors meet each evening to share insight gained on campers and to determine ways to improve the camp experience each and every day. These meetings also facilitate incoming students getting to know upper classman.

Camp Tiger will conclude on Friday with Family Day allowing campers, their families, and counselors to share in a fun activity held at St. Marks’ Cathedral School which is serving as home to Camp Tiger. LSU Health Shreveport extends thanks to the numerous vendors and individuals who donate funds and in-kind services to make Camp Tiger possible.