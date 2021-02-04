LSU Health Shreveport “Setting the Record Straight on COVID-19 Infection & Vaccination”

Hear first-hand from LSU Health Shreveport faculty how the latest scientific data is impacting the treatment of COVID-19 and safe deployment of vaccine.



As an academic medical center, LSU Health Shreveport is uniquely positioned to provide a broad range of factual and cutting edge information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar shares valuable information related to the testing, treatment and vaccination for COVID-19.



Listed below is a link to the presentation that took place on Wednesday:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azsFMW-9G9w&feature=youtu.be