LSU Health Shreveport Strongly Encourages Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Booster Shots

Shreveport – LSU Health Shreveport currently offers the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (COVID-19 booster shot) at all LSUHS vaccination sites, including the North Campus (old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Ave. Individuals that have received their first and second COVID-19 vaccines from locations other than LSU Health Shreveport should pre-register at https://redcap.link/LSU-PUBLIC-VACCINE-SURVEY prior to receiving the third vaccine at any LSUHS vaccination site. Individuals that received their first or second vaccination at a LSU Health Shreveport site do not need to pre-register.

In a visit to the LSU Health Shreveport campus, LSU System President, William Tate IV, encouraged students to “take advantage of the tremendous opportunity” to get vaccinated right now before lines get longer when the FDA approves the vaccine and boosters become available to everyone. Pre-registration is a helpful step in minimizing wait times due to the convergence of those getting first time shots and those seeking the third shot.

For the full schedule of vaccination and testing dates and locations, visit www.lsuhs.edu.