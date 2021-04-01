LSU Health Shreveport to hold post-holiday COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to all Louisiana residents

Although the LSU Health Shreveport campus will be closed for the Easter holiday on April 5th, the CEVT Strike Team will be providing the Pfizer vaccine at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds to all eligible Louisiana residents. The large-scale COVID-19 vaccine distribution site will be offering vaccinations to the community from 10AM to 6PM, this coming Monday, April 5th. Instances of a delayed second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine does not reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

To date, LSU Health Shreveport has administered over 55,817 vaccines without incident. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive to the drive-thru site for vaccination. Those that meet all other qualifications, but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, it is not required to receive a vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site. You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine.

FRIDAY, APRIL 2 – SUNDAY, APRIL 4

CLOSED FOR EASTER HOLIDAY– NO VACCINATIONS

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport

· Monday, April 5 from 10 AM – 6 PM, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Moderna or Pfizer vaccine

· Wednesday – Friday, April 7 – 9 from 10 AM – 6 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

Educators include teachers, support staff, daycare workers. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.

· Wednesday, April 7 from 12 PM – 3 PM, EDUCATORS & HEALTHCARE WORKERS ONLY

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

· Thursday & Friday, April 8 & 9 from 12 PM – 5 PM, EDUCATORS & HEALTHCARE WORKERS ONLY

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Brookshire Grocery Arena

2000 Centurylink Center Drive, Bossier City

· Saturday, April 10 from 9 AM – 3 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

· Sunday, April 11 from 1 PM – 4 PM, OPEN TO PUBLIC

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church

8200 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport

· Saturday, April 10 from 9 AM – 12 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral

4725 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

· Saturday, April 10 from 1 PM – 4 PM

Pfizer vaccine