LSU Health Shreveport to Host IDEAS Day, Free Community Event, on Saturday, February 17

by Stacey Tinsley
LSU Health Shreveport’s Interactive Day of Education and Awareness of Science (IDEAS) Day will be held Saturday, February 17 from 9:00AM-2:00PM at LSUS’s University Plaza. IDEAS Day is a free, come-and-go community event designed for school-aged children. Hosted by LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine students, this fun-filled day is designed to expose children to the excitement and wonders of science. In case of inclement weather, the event will be indoors at LSUS’s University Center.

IDEAS Day will feature over 50 science demonstrations including “Walking on Water,” “Banana Piano,” “Elephant Toothpaste” and others, provided by various organizations in the community such as LSU Health Shreveport student organizations and departments, LSUS Chemistry Club, Sci-Port Discovery Center, Shreveport Aquarium, Shreve Memorial Library and more.

Children will leave IDEAS Day with a physician lab coat, stethoscope and goodie bag (while supplies last) in addition to an increased love for science. In 2023, IDEAS Day boasted over 400 children in attendance.

