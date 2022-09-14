LSU Health Shreveport to offer Bivalent Booster Vaccination Clinic on September 17-18

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport is now administering bivalent booster vaccines. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.

At this time, bivalent (Pfizer and Moderna) booster vaccines are only being offered on the following dates and times:

Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, vaccinations will be administered at:

LSUHS North Campus Site (former Chevyland) from 10:00AM – 4:00PM

2627 Linwood Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71103

Primary series and original boosters, nor COVID-19 testing will be available. For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in your area, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.

For COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccinations:

Pfizer Bivalent Booster : available to anyone 12+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2 nd primary vaccine or any booster dose.

: available to anyone 12+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2 primary vaccine or any booster dose. Moderna Bivalent Booster: available to anyone 18+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2nd primary vaccine or any booster dose.

Vaccinations are being administered via a walk-up clinic. No appointments are needed for vaccinations. It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

