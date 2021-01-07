LSU Health Shreveport to offer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

- Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those age 70 years and above starting on Monday, January 11 per Governor Edwards’ direction.
- Anyone interested in getting the vaccine must pre-register at https://redcap.link/LSUPUBLIC-VACCINE-SURVEY or at www.lsuhs.edu. Pre-registration is required and essential to minimizing wait time.
- Everyone seeking to get the vaccine should 1) bring their ID and insurance information even though they are pre-registered, 2) wear a mask and 3) wear clothing with easy access to upper arm where vaccine will be administered.
- Individuals will remain in car to receive vaccine allowing for safest interaction between those receiving and giving vaccine.
- Where: Fairground Field located at 3701 Hudson. Go to the parking area of the Fairground that runs alongside Interstate 20.
- When: Monday-Friday between 8am and 4pm