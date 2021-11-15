LSU Health Shreveport Updated COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for Week of November 15

Eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine is now available for those ages 5 and above at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. This is the only location LSU Health Shreveport is offering vaccine to those ages 5-18.

Any minor under the age of 18 needs a parent present to receive their first vaccine. Minors ages 5-17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged for those ages 18 and up, it is not required to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES AND REQUIREMENTS

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· 10 AM – 6 PM; Monday – Friday

COVID-19 Testing and First, Second and Booster Vaccination are available per CDC guidelines

Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5-11

·

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) – 6220 E Texas St, Bossier City

· Wednesday, November 17 – Vaccines will be administered to those ages 19 and up

9:30 AM – 1:30 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



First United Methodist Church – 500 Common Street, Shreveport – CANCELLED

· Wednesday, November 17 – Vaccines will be administered to those ages 19 and up

6 PM – 7:30 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Common Ground – 6806 Southern Avenue, Shreveport

· Thursday, November 18 – Vaccines will be administered to those ages 19 and up

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Hilton Shreveport -104 Market Street, Shreveport – New location

· Thursday, November 18 – Vaccines will be administered to those ages 19 and up

· 1-2:30 pm; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Willow Trace Apartment Complex – 8100 Pines Road, Shreveport

· Friday, November 19 – Vaccines will be administered to those ages 19 and up

1 PM – 4 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Kingdom Project at Holy Mission Church – 1054 Texas Street, Shreveport

· Saturday, November 20 – Vaccines will be administered to those ages 19 and up

9 AM – 11 AM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Rick’s World of Hair – 5404 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

· Saturday, November 20 – Vaccines will be administered to those ages 19 and up

10 AM – 12 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Williams Memorial CME – 7288 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

· Saturday, November 20 – Vaccines will be administered to those ages 19 and up

1 PM – 4 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.