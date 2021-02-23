LSU Health Shreveport Updates COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for teachers, support staff and daycare workers

LSU Health Shreveport in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Region 7 is offering a vaccine site at 2627 Linwood Avenue for Caddo teachers (public, private and parochial), K-12 support staff, and day care workers. These specific groups should pre-register at https://redcap.link/NWLAEducators. All Caddo parish teachers are being informed by Caddo Parish School Board as to whether they will be accessing the vaccine at 2627 Linwood Avenue or another designated site only for Caddo parish teachers.

The vaccine site at 2627 Linwood remains open to healthcare workers.

Chevyland/LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue – ID, insurance information and proof you are an educator or healthcare worker is required to receive vaccine

Tuesday – Friday, February 22-26

2pm- 5pm

The above times are available ONLY for healthcare workers, teachers, school support staff and daycare workers. All others who are eligible to receive vaccine should go to the Louisiana State Fair Grounds.

Saturday, February 27

9am – 4pm

The Saturday vaccination clinic is for teachers, school support staff and daycare workers ONLY.

All other eligible individuals seeking to get the vaccine in Shreveport should go to either the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, Galilee Baptist Church or Webster Parish Fair Grounds on times and dates detailed below. Others currently eligible to receive the vaccine are pregnant women, residents age 55-64 with qualifying health conditions and all those age 65 and above.

Qualifying health conditions are listed on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, several heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes. Residents in the new age range will be able to indicate their pre-existing condition(s) when registering at www.lsuhs.edu.

The following groups remain eligible for vaccination: Residents age 65 and older; dialysis providers and patients; health care and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group.

While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, particularly for those 55-64 with underlying health conditions, pre-registration is NOT a requirement to get vaccinated. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

All individuals regardless of whether they are pre-registered or not should bring ID and insurance information when they come to the site for vaccination.

SHREVEPORT LOCATIONS

1) Louisiana State Fair Grounds – 3701 Hudson Drive

Monday – Friday (February 22-26)

8 am – 4 pm

This location is for first and second doses of the vaccine. Appointments within a two hour time block will be emailed no later than Saturday for all those who have pre-registered. Those receiving the second vaccine do NOT need an appointment and are encouraged to come between 8 am and noon when a separate tent/lanes will be available for those getting their second dose.

Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

2) Galilee Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Street

Thursday, February 25

9 am – 3pm

MINDEN LOCATION

Webster Parish Fair Grounds at 800 Goodwill Drive

Tuesday, February 23

10 am –3pm

This location is for first doses only.