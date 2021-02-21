LSU Health Shreveport Updates COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for week of February 22

February 19 – LSU Health Shreveport is resuming their large-scale community vaccine clinics effective Monday, February 22. The list of those eligible to receive the vaccine has expanded to include Louisiana teachers, school support staff, day care workers, pregnant women and residents age 55-64 with qualifying health conditions.

Individuals ages 55-64 must have at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination. Qualifying health conditions are listed on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, several heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes. Residents in the new age range will be able to indicate their pre-existing condition(s) when registering at www.lsuhs.edu.

The following groups remain eligible for vaccination: Residents age 65 and older; dialysis providers and patients; health care and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group.

Almost 1.65 million Louisiana residents now are eligible, according to the governor’s office.

While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, particularly for those 55-64 with underlying health conditions, pre-registration is NOT a requirement to get vaccinated. The goal of our community vaccine site is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

Individuals should bring ID and insurance information when they come to the site for vaccination.

SHREVEPORT LOCATIONS

1) Louisiana State Fair Grounds – 3701 Hudson Drive

Monday – Friday (February 22-26)

8 am – 4 pm

This location is for first and second doses of the vaccine. Appointments within a two hour time block will be emailed no later than Saturday for all those who have pre-registered. Those receiving the second vaccine do NOT need an appointment and are encouraged to come between 8 am and noon when a separate tent/lanes will be available for those getting their second dose.

Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

2) Galilee Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Street

Thursday, February 25

9 am – 3pm

This location is for first and second vaccines. No appointment necessary for those receiving their second vaccine.

Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

3) Chevyland/LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue

Tuesday – Friday, February 22-26

2pm- 5pm

The above times are available ONLY for healthcare workers, teachers, school support staff and daycare workers. All others who are eligible to receive vaccine should go to the Louisiana State Fair Grounds.

Saturday, February 27

9am – 4pm

The Saturday vaccination clinic is for teachers, school support staff and daycare workers ONLY.

MINDEN LOCATION

Webster Parish Fair Grounds at 800 Goodwill Drive

Tuesday, February 23

10 am –3pm

This location is for first doses only.

Vaccine availability reflects the continued collaboration with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System. The goal of this community vaccine site is to provide the fastest possible access to the COVID-19 vaccine in concert with the important vaccine distribution occurring in pharmacies, clinics and other locations.