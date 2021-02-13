LSU Health Shreveport Updates COVID-19 Winter Weather Vaccination Schedule

February 13 – For the safety of participants and clinic staff, vaccination clinics have been rescheduled due to inclement weather. LSU Health Shreveport encourages all those in Priority Group 1B Tier One, to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds while the vaccine supply is in hand. Those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are individuals 65 and above, as well as COVID Emergency Response Personnel, Local Emergency Response and Law Enforcement. As seen around the US, vaccine availability is unpredictable so LSU Health Shreveport encourages all who are eligible to pre-register and receive the vaccine as soon as possible. Vaccination dates for Priority Group 1B Tier One are listed below.

While pre-registration is preferred, it is NOT required. The goal of our community vaccine site is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

Individuals should bring ID and insurance information.

COVID-19 Testing is cancelled on Monday, February 15 at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds. Vaccination Clinics are as follows:

SHREVEPORT

Louisiana State Fair Grounds

Cancelled Monday and Tuesday

Tentatively Scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday

3701 Hudson Drive

8 am – 3:30pm

Galilee Baptist Church

Cancelled for Thursday, Feb 18

Rescheduled to Thursday, February 25

1500 Pierre Street

9 am – 2pm

MINDEN

Webster Parish Fairgrounds

Cancelled for Tuesday, Feb 16

Rescheduled to Tuesday, February 23

800 Goodwill Drive

10 am – 2pm

NATCHITOCHES

Ben Johnson Auditorium

Cancelled for Thursday, Feb 18

Rescheduled to Thursday, March 4

400 Martin Luther King Dr.

10 am – 2pm

Vaccine availability reflects the continued collaboration with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System. The goal of this community vaccine site is to provide the fastest possible access to the COVID-19 vaccine in concert with the important vaccine distribution occurring in pharmacies, clinics and other locations.