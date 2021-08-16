LSU Health Shreveport Vaccine Clinic at 2726 Linwood Avenue to Begin Administering Third Doses of Vaccine Tomorrow for Those Who Meet CDC Requirements

Shreveport – LSU Health Shreveport will begin administering the third dose (booster) vaccines starting tomorrow from 10am to 6pm, Monday through Friday at 2627 Linwood Avenue/former Chevyland. Third doses will be administered based on CDC guidelines and recommendations by the Louisiana Department of Health.

In an effort to minimize wait times, it is suggested that those seeking the third dose of the vaccine do so based on the following schedule.

Last name begins with letters:

A– F should get third vaccine on Tuesday, August 17

G-L should get third vaccine on Wednesday, August 18

M-S should get third vaccine on Thursday, August 19

T-Z should get third vaccine on Friday, August 20

If you are unable to come on suggested date, please feel free to come when you are available. Appointments are not required for third dose of vaccine.

Third doses will be available for people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely and are fully vaccinated with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This action is being taken as those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are at a higher risk of serious, prolonged illness. As of Friday, August 13, 2021, CDC now recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.

Patients will self-attest to their condition by completing and signing this form https://ldh.la.gov/assets/oph/Center-CP/HANs/HANS21-58Attachment-3rdDoseAttestationForm.pdf.

Who Needs an Additional COVID-19 Vaccine?

Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

· Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

· Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

· Advanced or untreated HIV infection

· Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

· Other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions

· People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

· Prescription or notation from a physician or other prescriber is not necessary at this time. Patients with one of the above conditions who wish to receive an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may self-attest to their condition by completing and signing this form.