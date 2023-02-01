LSU Health Shreveport Welcomes Dr. Kelly Pagidas as Associate Dean of Medical Education

Kelly Pagidas, MD, MA, FACOG, FRCSC, begins her tenure at LSU Health Shreveport as the Associate Dean of Medical Education in the School of Medicine as well as a Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Pagidas comes to LSUHS from the Burnette School of Medicine, Texas Christian University (TCU), where she served as the Chair of Medical Education and Interim Associate Dean of Education Affairs. She possesses extensive knowledge and experience in medical education, especially in the areas of active learning and contemporary medical education curricula.

Dr. Pagidas earned her medical degree at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, followed by residencies in surgery at Montreal General Hospital and in obstetrics and gynecology at the Royal Victoria Hospital, McGill University, where she also completed a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. She has been actively engaged in graduate medical education and clinical, translational and basic science research for over two decades.