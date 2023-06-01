LSU Health Shreveport Welcomes Viola Sprague as Chief Information Officer

Viola M. Sprague, MBA, will join LSU Health Shreveport on June 5 as Chief Information Officer, providing strategic oversight of campus information technology activities, and working with Information Technology (IT) service units across campus.

A person with blonde hair wearing a suit

Description automatically generated with low confidenceViola brings over 25 years of experience in the field of information technology and has a background in both university and healthcare settings, with extensive experience in enterprise computing. Previously, Sprague served as the Vice President of Instructional, Administrative and Information Technology for Kettering University in Flint, Michigan. At Kettering, she oversaw the wireless campus-wide expansion, the Blackboard managed hosting system, the implementation of Banner Advise, a virtual desktop environment, the development of an intranet, and other campus-wide technology solutions. She implemented a campus IT governance structure and worked to improve the coordination of IT services.

Prior to Kettering University, Viola worked at Grand Rapids Spectrum Health system and was the Clinical Applications Manager. During that time, she initiated a level charging system and integration of the electronic medical record system with CBORD nutrition solution and provided electronic medical record support for seven hospitals.

Viola served on many committees including the Michigan IT Executive (MITE) Advisory Council, American Council on Education Women’s Network – Institutional Representative, Leadership Board of CIOs for Higher Education, Society for Information Management (SIM), and Michigan Council of Women in Technology, and also served as Vice President of Finance for the Project Management Institute – Michigan Thumb Chapter.

Viola has a Master of Business Administration and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Wayne State University.