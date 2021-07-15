LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT WELCOMES WAYNE NIX AS CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER

Wayne Nix has been named the new Chief Innovation Officer of Research at LSU Health Shreveport, effective July 15, 2021. Mr. Nix is an experienced entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in both healthcare and business development and management arenas. He has also led many team innovation strategies while providing mentorship for new entrepreneurs. In his role as Chief Innovation Officer, he will support the Office of Research in managing the innovation process at LSUHS by supporting the growth of existing technologies and collaborations, as well as recognizing and developing new innovative ideas and program opportunities.

He is the President and Co-Founder of RNVENTION®, a veteran certified, Louisiana LLC founded in 2015 to serve as a resource for clinicians and help design, develop, patent, and commercialize technologies that improve healthcare. In his role as a managing partner, he oversees royalty distribution and is responsible for all aspects of startup business formation, operations, intellectual property, product development and manufacturing, sales and marketing. Most recently, Mr. Nix served as the Innovation Program Director for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, where he developed a program for the organization to coordinate and accelerate current and future innovation initiatives.

Mr. Nix has a strong education and career background in healthcare, leadership and innovation. After serving for six years with the Louisiana Army National Guard, he earned his associate degree in Respiratory Therapy and bachelor’s degree in Cardiopulmonary Technology from Nicholls State University, followed by an associate degree in Nursing from Our Lady of the Lake University. He also received his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of New Orleans. He also serves as a volunteer for the Department of Biomedical Science at LSU Shreveport, the Louisiana Startup Prize, and Louisiana Tech University’s TOP DOG New Venture program.