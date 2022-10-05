LSU Health Shreveport’s Dr. Terry Davis Receives 2022 Community Hero Award from LSU Health Sciences Foundation

On Thursday, September 22 at LSU Health Sciences Foundation An Evening for Healers event, Dr. Terry Davis was named this year’s Community Hero. Dr. Davis is a Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics and Division Chief of Healthcare Disparities at LSU Health Shreveport. For over 35 years, she has investigated the impact of patient literacy on health with more than 150 publications related to health communications.

A pioneer in the field of health literacy, Dr. Davis developed the Rapid Estimate of Adult Literacy in Medicine (REALM), the gold standard for literacy testing in medical settings. She has served on health literacy boards at the local, state, and national levels and currently serves as the Health Literacy Director on the NIH-sponsored Louisiana Clinical and Translational Sciences (LaCATS) center where she is training the next generation of scientists. This award commends the life-changing and invaluable work Dr. Terry Davis has devoted to the rural health community for 35 years.