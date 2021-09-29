LSU Health to Return to Rusheon for Vaccine Clinic

LSU Health will be administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as booster shots to those eligible, at a drive-through clinic from 4-6 p.m. this Friday, October 1 in front of Rusheon Middle School, which is located at 2401 Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
This event is open to anyone in the community, ages 12 and older. Pre-registration is highly encouraged to reduce wait time and mandatory for children ages 12-15 by going to www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will also need to have a parent present at the time of vaccination.
Recipients eligible for the booster shot must have completed their initial series of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Those individuals include:
• 65 years and older
• 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
• 18+ who work in high-risk settings
• 18+ who live in high-risk settings
Immunocompromised and high-risk individuals are defined as:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or take immunosuppressants
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response
- Other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions