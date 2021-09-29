LSU Health to Return to Rusheon for Vaccine Clinic

LSU Health will be administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as booster shots to those eligible, at a drive-through clinic from 4-6 p.m. this Friday, October 1 in front of Rusheon Middle School, which is located at 2401 Old Minden Road in Bossier City.

This event is open to anyone in the community, ages 12 and older. Pre-registration is highly encouraged to reduce wait time and mandatory for children ages 12-15 by going to www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will also need to have a parent present at the time of vaccination.

Recipients eligible for the booster shot must have completed their initial series of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Those individuals include:

• 65 years and older

• 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• 18+ who work in high-risk settings

• 18+ who live in high-risk settings

Immunocompromised and high-risk individuals are defined as: