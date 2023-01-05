LSU Librarian Named a 2023 Emerging Leader by the American Library Association

LSU Librarian Nicollette Davis has been named a 2023 Emerging Leader by the American Library Association. Established in 1876, ALA is the oldest and largest library association in the world with more than 60,000 members.

“Nicollette’s selection as an ALA emerging leader will move LSU into the spotlight as an institution that has recruited and developed nationally recognized talent in our field. In addition, it reflects our unwavering dedication to growing and developing our librarians throughout their careers,” said Mike Holt, head of LSU Libraries’ Research and Instruction Services.

Davis’ cohort consists of 46 early-career leaders from across the U.S. and Canada who will gain an inside look into ALA structure, network with other emerging leaders and participate in project planning work groups that will enhance their careers. Some participants may earn a spot in an ALA division, chapter, round table committee, task force or workgroup as well as other library-related groups.

“These types of information exchanges help build thriving communities of librarians. Participating in this program is my first step in making cross-country connections that will benefit LSU Libraries. And, I am so grateful for the support I received from my department head and fellow colleagues throughout this process,” Davis said.

Davis earned a master’s in library and information sciences from LSU in 2018 and has served under Holt as LSU’s Kinesiology, Social Work and Health Sciences Librarian since June 2022.

“So many of the librarians that I look up to and model my career after came up through the ALA Emerging Leaders program, and I think that Nicollette could easily be that model for others who are in the field as well,” Holt said.

In her short time at the university, she has not only earned this prestigious ALA honor but also been appointed to the editorial board of Library Diversity and Residency Studies. This open-access, peer-reviewed journal is focused on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, in the library profession and in library and information science curricula. Additionally, Davis serves as a member of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association which sponsored her to be an ALA Emerging Leader. She has published articles related to DEI in American Libraries and is a founding member of the LSU School of Library and Information Science’s Diversity Council.

“Not many get to have this honor, and I can’t think of a more fitting person to receive it than Nicollette. She truly represents everything that the ALA emerging leader program stands for,” Holt said.