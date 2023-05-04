LSU names Kimberly Bissell Dean of the Manship School of Mass Communication

LSU has named Kimberly Bissell the Dean of the Manship School of Mass Communication, effective July 24, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

Bissell is currently an administrator and faculty member at the University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences, where she serves as Associate Dean for Research; Executive Director of the Institute for Communication & Information Research; Director of the Health Communication Research Lab; and the Southern Progress Corporation Endowed Professor in Magazine Journalism.

With more than 20 years of experience, Bissell’s scholarly record and professional achievements distinguished her among a competitive pool of qualified candidates.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kimberly Bissell to LSU,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said. “Her exceptional research portfolio and experience in research administration will benefit the Manship School of Mass Communication’s already robust scholarly footprint, while her leadership and vision will take the School’s profile to even greater heights.”

Bissell’s research focuses on the social effects of media specific to health outcomes, such as body image, health literacy and stigmas associated with weight and obesity. Additionally, Bissell has an active research program in sports communication. She has published more than 90 peer-reviewed academic journal articles and secured more than $2.25 million dollars in external funding.

“I am beyond grateful and honored to be joining the Manship School of Mass Communication and the LSU community,” Bissell said. “I am excited to be joining the tremendous faculty, staff, and students in the Manship School and firmly believe we will work together to elevate the School to the next level in teaching, research, and service to the University, Baton Rouge and the state.”

Bissell’s administrative experience includes serving as the Director for Undergraduate Research and Director of the Emerging Scholars Program at Alabama. In this role, Bissell worked with the Vice President for Research and Economic Development to expand research opportunities and programs for undergraduates.

Bissell has received the University of Alabama’s SEC Faculty Achievement Award, and the University of Alabama’s Frederick Moody Blackmon–Sarah McCorkle Moody Outstanding Professor Award for the development of her iPad app, “Track my Plate,” that can be used by children to record their food intake and activity. In 2009, Bissell received the Krieghbaum Under-40 Award from the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication for her outstanding achievements in teaching, research and public service in the discipline of journalism and mass communication. She also has teaching experience at a variety of other institutions, including Southern Illinois University and Syracuse University, as well as experience working in the news media.

“Dr. Kim Bissell is an excellent scholar and experienced administrator,” LSU Executive Vice President & Provost Roy Haggerty said. “She has received numerous awards and grants for her research in health and sports communication, including a national grant to reduce obesity in rural areas and the University of Alabama’s SEC Faculty Achievement Award. She has a large number of peer-reviewed publications and edited volumes, and has held several administrative positions at the University of Alabama. She will be an outstanding leader for the Manship School.”

Bissell received a Ph.D. in mass communication from Syracuse University, a master’s degree in social science from Binghamton University, and her bachelor’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Florida. She is also a running coach, certified indoor cycling instructor and is a certified guide for visually impaired runners for marathon and half-marathon distances.