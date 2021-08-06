LSU Names Mark Bieger as Vice President of Strategy

BATON ROUGE – LSU President William F. Tate IV has appointed Mark Bieger, formerly chief of staff to the president at the University of South Carolina, to the role of vice president of strategy. In this capacity, Bieger will help improve organizational alignment of all of the LSU campuses throughout the state and help drive the implementation of top priorities. This new position serves as a strategic partner with the president and will work closely with senior leadership across the university.

“Mark Bieger operates at an elite level in the areas of strategic planning and building bridges across organizations,” Tate said. “His commitment to higher education in terms making it accessible, affordable, and research driven align with a scholarship first agenda. He will add value to our leadership team and the community.”

Bieger, who begins at LSU on Sept. 1, joins interim Executive Vice President & Provost Matt Lee and Special Advisor on Science Cynthia Peterson as the newest additions to Tate’s leadership team.

“My wife and I are so honored and excited to be given this opportunity to join the LSU team,” Bieger said. “The university is an exceptional institution and a national treasure with a proud past and an even brighter future. I can’t wait to get to work with President Tate and the entire Tiger community to make a difference for our students and a positive impact for the state of Louisiana and beyond.”

The vice president of strategy will work with the president and other high-level administrators on outlining and implementing strategic university objectives. The position will seek opportunities to improve organizational effectiveness, lead the development of immediate and long-term strategic plans, and establish scalable processes and strategies for the optimal use of resources and human capital.

Bieger most recently served as chief of staff to the president of the University of South Carolina, where his responsibilities included coordinating and synchronizing the strategic efforts of the university and the numerous activities in the accomplishment of the academic, research and athletic mission and pursuit of the university vision.

For more than 28 years, Bieger served in the U.S. Army. He held leadership positions from platoon leader, to company, battalion and brigade commander and staff positions from tactical headquarters to the Army Staff in the Pentagon, the U.S. Central Command in MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, and the U.S. Army’s Pacific Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

Prior to his role at South Carolina, Bieger was the chief of staff of his Alma Mater, the United States Military Academy at West Point, and retired in December 2019. During his career he deployed twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Bieger holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy and master’s degrees in human resource management from Webster University, advanced military studies from the School of Advanced Military Studies, and national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.