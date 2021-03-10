LSU Pre-College Announces On-Campus Summer Programs

BATON ROUGE – LSU Pre-College is excited to announce its decision to hold on-campus courses this summer for middle and high school students.

“With student safety as our top priority, we debated whether to offer courses on LSU’s campus this summer,” said LSU Pre-College Program Director Spencer Roby. “However, with in-depth safety guidelines from the university and increased distribution of vaccines across the country, we feel confident that we can minimize the spread of COVID-19 during the program and create a safe learning environment for all of our students, faculty and staff.”

Fifteen on-campus courses will be offered through LSU Pre-College, ranging from biology to mathematics to engineering. Taught by expert instructors, middle and high schoolers will tackle hands-on projects in LSU classrooms and cutting-edge laboratories. Courses are created and developed in partnership with the LSU College of Engineering and College of Science. These one- and two-week courses will offer participants a unique opportunity to experience the collegiate life of an LSU student.

While student safety is always a priority at LSU, COVID-19 has prompted the implementation of additional health and safety measures for all LSU Pre-College participants, including the following:

Face coverings will be required for all students and staff

Temperature checks will be conducted each day before the student is allowed on campus

All classrooms will be equipped with hand sanitizer and thoroughly cleaned once per day

Class sizes will be limited and classrooms rearranged to ensure maximum social distancing

“We made the decision to limit class sizes to keep our students safe,” said Roby. “With these safety measures in place, we hope our students can once again learn and interact in-person this summer.”

LSU Pre-College will still offer its live virtual courses alongside its on-campus offerings. The virtual programs offer the same academic rigor of on-campus courses, but in the convenience and safety of home. Virtual courses are designed with student engagement in mind and feature live virtual class time each weekday, dedicated one-on-one and group support, and provide each student a mailed learning kit with course supplies.

Registration for LSU Pre-College programs opened in February. Interested families are encouraged to register soon, as spots are limited. For a full list of course offerings and academic areas, visit LSU Pre-College Course Offerings.