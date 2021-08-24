LSU PRESIDENT WILLIAM F. TATE IV VISITS LSU SHREVEPORT, AIMS TO UNITE THE LSU CAMPUSES

Shreveport, LA—LSU Shreveport hosted LSU President William F. Tate IV on Thursday as part of its faculty and staff back to school festivities. His visit started with a meet-and-greet and open forum with LSUS faculty and staff, and concluded with a tour of the Cyber Collaboratory.

The visit was President Tate’s second of the calendar year after he toured the campus in May as part of the LSU presidential interview process. Chancellor Clark fondly recalled President Tate’s particular excitement about the Shreveport campus and how whether he was named LSU’s new leader or not, he wanted to return.

Chancellor Clark said, “President Tate was asked during his interview what made the greatest impact on him out of all the things he saw and experienced while learning about the LSU system, and without hesitation, he said it was when his inner ‘geek’ came out at the LSU Shreveport Cyber Collaboratory. His acknowledgement of and desire to be a part of the Shreveport campus means a lot to us, and we’re excited to welcome him back.”

President Tate’s presidency began on July 1, and he utilized his return to the Shreveport campus to encourage and inform.

“I know I’m excited about partnering with Chancellor Clark about things we can do systemwide to add value here in Shreveport, add distinctiveness to Shreveport that will link us to other parts of the system so that we look better to the outside world with the LSU flag flying”, President Tate said. “So, I think that’s a big part of what the strategy has to be going forward. We look better when we’re united.”

The LSUS Foundation organized the visit by ensuring a seamless schedule and experience for President Tate.

“It was a pleasure to host President Tate for his second visit to our campus, first as a candidate and now as our system president,” Executive Director of the LSUS Foundation Laura Perdue said. “We are especially excited for his focus on scholarships which has long been a priority for the foundation.”

Faculty and staff were part of the gathering both in-person and virtually. Community members from the LSUS Foundation Board of Directors, the Noel Foundation and the Education Committee of the Committee of 100 were also in attendance.

Founded in 1967, Louisiana State University Shreveport offers a wide array of nationally accredited undergraduate and graduate degree programs, including a doctoral degree. The university’s mission is to educate a diverse population of graduate and undergraduate students; engage in regional and global thought leadership through community collaboration and service; and innovate to enhance the application of knowledge and intellectual discovery through faculty and student research and creative endeavors.

The LSUS Foundation promotes philanthropic support for LSUS programs and areas of study while recognizing the all-important growth and success of economic development in northwest Louisiana. The LSUS Foundation houses 58 endowed professorships and chairs and awards over 150 scholarships each year.